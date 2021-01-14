Fraser Valley/Vancouver – BC Housing invites you to register for Building Smart For Basement Flood Prevention – On Line – Tuesday January 26.

This virtual workshop will focus on cost-effective home flood prevention for Part 9 buildings, and offer an introduction to BC Housing’s new Builder Guide to Site and Foundation Drainage.



Your presenter will be Karen Savage P.Eng., FEC, President, Horizon Engineering

Karen has been providing geotechnical engineering services to the B.C. building industry for three decades. Her hands-on approach and strong knowledge of local soil conditions has been appreciated by stakeholders in residential and commercial developments, and civil infrastructure. She is a technical resource consulted by many municipalities with respect to geotechnical policy issues. Karen provides design services for foundations, excavations, shoring systems and pavements. She offers insight into stormwater management, stormwater infiltration, and sediment and erosion control, especially for LEED projects.

Flooding can come from many different sources: a river spilling its banks, a sewer backing-up, or extreme rainfall overwhelming storm drains. The result is water, often contaminated, being directed to where it can damage structures and infrastructure. This includes damage to building interiors, electrical works and landscaping. Flooding can also have a significant negative impact on the well-being of residents.



Climate change is expected to increase the frequency and magnitude of flood events. While it’s not possible to completely avoid some of the negative effects, we can anticipate and reduce the impact by designing and building homes to be more flood resilient.



Join on line to learn about: