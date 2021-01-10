Cultus Lake Fire Showing Off Locally Made Gear Drying Equipment

Cultus Lake – Like a proud papa showing off the new toy. But this is a serious piece of equipment.

Cultus Lake Fire took to Instagram to show off some locally made gear drying equipment.

New gear drying rack is being put to good use. It is a requirement to wash our turnout gear anytime it comes in contact with carcinogenic materials and particulate matter. This rack allows us to wash more sets of gear at one time and speeds up the dryer process by a lot. Thanks to @southernirrigation for donating the materials and capt. @fire_fighter42 for building it!