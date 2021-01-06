The Pacific Agriculture Show in January 2021 Goes Virtual – January 28 to 30

Abbotsford – Last year, just before the pandemic broke, The Pacific Agriculture Show was holding its regular get together at Abbotsford’s Tradex.

What a difference the year has made.

The 2021 edition will be a virtual show with Farm Credit Canada being (once again) the headline sponsor. The on line dates are January 28 to 30.

Producers, ranchers and farmers appreciate the show, as it represents the scope and importance of the industry and lets them investigate and compare the latest technology, trends and techniques available. The 2020 show was another great success and attracted over 9,500 qualified farmers and producers who saw over 300 exhibiting companies. The Pacific Agriculture Show has consistently sold out the past 10 years – so don’t miss the best marketing opportunity of 2021 – Book your space early and get ready to: secure new leads, generate sales, and stay in touch with your past, current and future customers.

Pacific Agriculture Show 2021 – Virtual Edition

By Pacific Agriculture Show

January 28, 2021 – January 30, 2021