Chilliwack Fire – Fire on Yale Road Turns Out To Be Clandestine Drug Lab

Chilliwack – UPDATE – The investigation continues into a suspected clandestine laboratory which was discovered after a structure fire erupted in a residence located in the 48000 block of Yale Road early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:00 am on Sunday, January 3rd, 2021, the Chilliwack RCMP and Chilliwack Fire Department were called to a residential structure fire in the 48000 block of Yale Road (across the street from Cheam Elementary School).

During fire suppression efforts, evidence of a suspected clandestine laboratory was discovered. The Federal RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team has been called in as the specialized police unit responsible for dismantling clandestine drug laboratories and processing the hazardous materials often found within.

The 48000 block of Yale Road (between Banford and Prest) remains closed to all vehicle traffic in order to assist with the logistics of this investigation.While there is no longer any immediate safety concern to anyone in the surrounding area, the nature of this investigation requires the CLEAR team to have access to the area and roadway which accesses the property.

For this reason, the 48000 block of Yale Road is currently closed and will remain closed until the CLEAR team and the Chilliwack RCMP have completed their efforts on the property which is anticipated to take the majority of the day on Monday, January 4th, 2021.

Detours are in effect. Yale Road is closed between Prest Road and Banford Road. Banford Road remains open. Cheam Elementary School remains open with access off Banford Road.

Pictures Rob Fitzgerald/Facebook

Chilliwack Fire’s Update — Early Sunday Morning (January 03 @1AM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to assist in resetting a Carbon Monoxide Alarm in the 48000 block of Yale Rd. Upon arrival the initial responding, firefighters encountered flames and smoke showing from a single-family home and quickly upgraded the incident to a working structure fire.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6, and initially set up a defensive attack to bring fire under control.The structure suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious at this time and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

No one was hurt.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers