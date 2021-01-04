3 Confirmed COVID Cases at Cheam FN, After Checkpoints Set Up

Cheam First Nation ( With files from Andrew Victor) – Since January 1, 2021, the Cheam Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has reported three (3) confirmed cases of COVID-19 with Members that are living in and out of the Community.

The EOC team is working with the Fraser Health Authority, Emergency Management BC and First Nation Health Authority to develop a plan of action to support the Community and will provide Community updates as more information becomes available.

This on the heels of Cheam First Nation Community Health Checkpoints which started December 31.

