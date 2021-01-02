Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Looks Back at Busy 2020

Fraser Valley – One thing that COVID did not do, was a decrease in calls to Search and Rescue.

Central Fraser Valley SAR out of Abbotsford responded to 51 calls using 34 active volunteers and over 3500 hours of work.

They put out a New Year’s Thank You :

Thank You to the Sons of Norway Foundation for the much needed donation to CFVSAR. Equipment gets used, needs replacing, and can get expensive.Your donation goes a long way to help our volunteers get the right equipment to help us stay safe and stay out! To see where your donation goes click the link below.

https://www.cfvsar.bc.ca/

Chilliwack Search and Rescue set a 2020 record with 109 calls (a “normal” year is 80-90 calls).

Plus they had a New Year’s Eve to remember when they had to assist a lone, would-be fisherman who tried to access the bank of the Chilliwack River but a misstep put him over a cliff. The subject was eventually roped out safely.