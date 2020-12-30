Provincial Health Order – New Year’s Eve Only – Booze Sales End at 8PM

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (With files from biv.com) – B.C. has implemented a liquor sales ban from 8PM on Thursday (New Year’s Eve) to 9AM on Friday (New Year’s Day) to reduce alcohol consumption during the late night hours’ celebrations.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said the ban will apply to all alcohol sales from liquor stores and retailers to bars and restaurants, regardless of whether the liquor would be used for on-site or off-site consumption.

While many restaurant owners understand the reasoning, they agree that one day notice was not enough advance warnings.

The concern is that with expected cancellations, there will be plenty of spoiled food that will go to the garbage, although other critics are hoping that makes its way to Food Banks and shelters. The Food Service industry has taken enough blows since COVID hit hard and this is yet another major setback.

The obvious argument in favour of Dr. Henry’s decision is for clear headed thinking on New Year’s Eve when dealing with social distancing, let alone drinking and driving.