Chiefs Commit to Thunderbirds Goalie Nicholas Cristiano for 2021/22 Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the commitment of Nicholas Cristiano, from the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 program of the BCMML. Cristiano is the second player to commit to the Chiefs for the 2021-22 season from the T-birds program, following teammate Liam Tanner.

Last season, the Langley native registered an impressive record of 15-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and 3 shutouts for the Fraser Valley U16 program. His work ethic and commitment to his craft has allowed him to have a steady progression in his game over the past few seasons.

He currently works with newly hired Chiefs goaltending coach Mackenzie Skapski, who had a lot of high praise for the young netminder. “Nic has a lot of engrained characteristics that are contributing to his progressive development.

He offers unique compete, a great attitude and continues to execute as a goalie, we look forward to assisting Nic in his time with the Chiefs,” said Skapski. When asked about his decision to commit to Chilliwack and the BCHL, Cristiano spoke to the development opportunities pushing him in his decision making process. “I felt that it was the best decision for my development as a player and person. They have one of the best facilities and a staff with a great history for developing great hockey players.” Said the Chiefs newest goaltender.