Three Inmates Transferred to Fraser Valley Institution Were Already COVID Positive

Abbotsford (With files from Correctional Service Canada) – The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) advises that three inmates at Fraser Valley Institution have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Three inmates were part of a small group of inmates transferred from another region. The group has been in medical isolation and closely monitored by staff since arrival. The transmission is believed to have occurred prior to arrival at Fraser Valley Institution. Contact tracing is ongoing and testing for COVID-19 offered.

Visits to federal institutions in the Fraser Valley continue to be suspended.

CSC are monitoring this situation closely.

Inmate testing numbers are updated daily from Monday to Friday and available on our website.