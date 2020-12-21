Snow Brings Down Power Line Near Cultus Hall – Traffic Rerouted Through Soowahlie

Cultus Lake – Taryn Dixon, FVRD Electoral Area H Director (Cultus Lake, Lindell Beach, Columbia Valley) posted to Facebook:

Apparently there is a power line down around the Cultus Lake Hall and traffic is not getting through. RCMP are on scene and hydro has been notified. Chief Wallace has graciously opened the alternate route through Soowahlie lands to/ from Sleepy Hollow Road. I am not sure what those road conditions are like. I believe there are some flaggers there. If you choose to use Sleepy Hollow please drive safely and respectfully. Hopefully Hydro will arrive soon and we can get the road cleared.