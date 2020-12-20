Winter Storm Warning For the Coquihalla, Higher Level Snow In Valley – Possible Christmas Sunshine

Fraser Valley (with files from Environment Canada) – La Nina is supposed to bring wacky weather and we are getting it as we barrel down towards Christmas.

Christmas Day’s forecast is Sunshine and 8.

But the storm is before the calm:

4:56 AM PST Sunday 20 December 2020

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.



A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington state on Monday. Abundant moisture associated with the system combined with cold air to the north of its trajectory will produce heavy snowfall across the southern interior of British Columbia.



Snow will begin early Monday morning and intensify rapidly. It will taper off late Monday night. Snowfall amounts will range from 25 to 35 cm.

6:16 AM PST Sunday 20 December 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Heavy wet snow possible over higher elevations of southern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Monday.



A low pressure system crossing Washington state Monday will bring abundant moisture to southern sections of the south coast. Areas with the heaviest precipitation will see the heavy rain switch over to heavy wet snow above about 150 metres during the day. Mixed rain and snow is even possible at sea level.



Precipitation should not be as heavy for northern sections of Vancouver so the snow level will likely be above 200 metres. Snowfall accumulations are uncertain at this time.