AbbyPD Need Help Finding The Grinch Who Robbed and Pepper Sprayed a Subway Store Employee

Abbotsford – On Wednesday night at 9:54 pm, AbbyPD patrol officers were called to the McMillan Subway for a report of a robbery. The victim cashier, reported that a male suspect walked into the restaurant and demanded cash. When the cashier started to open the cash register, the suspect pepper-sprayed her. She was able to flee from the restaurant and call the police. Luckily, the victim sustained minor injury which was a result of the pepper spray.

The suspect fled from the area: and the victim was able to provide a limited description; he is a Caucasian man in his 20’s (further description may be available soon, upon review of CCTV). He was wearing a black jacket, black hat, white hoodie and blue jeans.

The suspect left empty handed.

If you were in the area of McMillan and Old Yale Road last night between 9:30 pm and 10:15 pm and may have seen someone matching this description, if you have CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.