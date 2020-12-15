Provincial Grants Funding Community Arts, Culture, Sports Including Agrifair, CSO, Flight Fest

Victoria – More than $45 million will be distributed to local organizations this year through provincial Community Gaming Grants.

Notable on the list are the Abbotsford Agrifiar, Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and Chilliwack Flight Fest.

The Flight Fest has been in turbulent times for funding over the past few years.

Community Gaming Grants provide about $140 million each year to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people throughout British Columbia.

The program has made it a condition that all grant funding this year complies with the provincial health officer’s orders and provides flexibility for organizations to delay project and service delivery until they can do so safely.

View the full list of arts and culture sector recipients here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/ArtsandCultureBG.pdf

View the full list of sport sector recipients here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/SportSectorBG.pdf