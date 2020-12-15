First Delivery of COVID-19 Vaccinations Arrives in BC

Victoria – The first delivery of approximately 4,000 doses of the first approved COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the province.

Preparation is underway to immunize the first British Columbians in the coming days.

These initial vaccine doses will be administered to Lower Mainland health-care workers who work in long-term care homes and front-line health-care workers essential to the COVID-19 response. Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health are contacting staff to schedule the initial vaccine appointments.

Starting the week of Dec. 21, vaccines will be delivered weekly to all health authorities. Expected timelines will depend on vaccine approval and availability. As vaccines become more available, they will be provided to other priority groups throughout British Columbia.

A registration and record system are in development, including a process to register for vaccine access and receive a formal record of immunization.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/covidvaccine

Or: http://bccdc.ca/covid19vaccine

Or call 1 888 COVID19 (1 888 268-4319) between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. (Pacific time), seven days a week.