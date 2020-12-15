Be #GiftSmart this Holiday Season and Don’t Give Scratch & Win Tickets to Kids

Vancouver —They’re a joy to give – but not for kids. This holiday season, BCLC is reminding adults that lottery products, including Scratch & Win tickets, are not suitable gifts for minors at any time of the year, but especially during the holiday season, when parents may be in search of the perfect stocking stuffer.

“Research shows that early childhood gambling experiences, including those with lottery products, can be a risk factor for gambling problems later in life,” said Dr. Jamie Wiebe, Director of Player Health for BCLC. “We encourage everyone to be #GiftSmart and give lottery tickets as gifts only to adults.”

BCLC kicked off its annual #GiftSmart public-information campaign in early December to encourage responsible play and gift giving through online, radio and social media outreach, as well as through digital signage at 3,500 lottery retailers across the province. BCLC’s campaign is in partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling.

BCLC encourages parents to start a conversation with their children about the risks associated with gambling, and during the holiday season, we’re reminding everyone not to stuff kids’ stockings with lottery products of any kind.

Learn more about how to #GiftSmart on gamesense.com, which includes a Resources for Families section with tools and further information for parents to start a conversation with kids about gambling.

BCLC’s player-health programs, including GameSense, recently received international recognition. BCLC achieved the World Lottery Association’s (WLA) Level 4 certification for excellence in responsible-gambling programming for the fourth consecutive time. Level 4 is the highest level of certification granted by the WLA’s Independent Assessment Panel (IAP) under the Responsible Gambling Framework.

Learn more here: https://corporate.bclc.com/articles/player-health/2020/bclc-receives-highest-level-of-certification-for–excellence-in-.html