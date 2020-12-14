Canada Soccer Speaks Out on Racist Remarks re – Two Kids in Love – Alphonso Davies and Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema

Paris/Chilliwack(with files from CP/MSN/CBC) – Two kids in love. One was a Vancouver Whitecap and now a European Soccer Star with Bayern Munich. He’s 20. The other is a girl from Chilliwack who plays professionally in Paris. She’s 19.

Jordyn Huitema, a grad from the Chilliwack FC program, signed a four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain of the French Division 1 Féminine in 2019, and has seven goals in 27 appearances with the club.

They’re in love.

And racists don’t like it on social media.

Canada Soccer has spoken out after Canadian national team stars Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema were the subject of racism remarks on social media, and in particular an Instagram photo..

The pair are a couple away from the pitch.

“Canada Soccer stands firm against racism and discrimination of any kind both in the game and within all of our communities around the world,” the Canadian governing body said in a social media post. “We are both disappointed and appalled with the hateful comments recently made to members of our national teams through social media.

Replying to comments on her Instagram:

“We will never see good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other’s skin,” Huitema said in a subsequent post. “We are all part of one race, the human race.”

FVN has reached out to Jordyn Huitema for further comment.