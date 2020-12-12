Charges Recommended Against Chilliwack Churches Defying COVID Orders

Chilliwack (With files from Global) – On Saturday, Global reported that Chilliwack RCMP is recommending charges against three churches that held in-person services last Sunday, in contravention of a COVID-19 health order.

The province banned in-person worship on back on November 19, when the initial mass order for gatherings was issued from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

At the time, the PHO said they had information which backed up claims that COVID was spreading through contact via church services, among other gatherings.

The actual church locals have yet to be released.

“The Chilliwack RCMP want to acknowledge that the vast majority of people in our community are complying with the public health order,” police said in a media release.

“Despite efforts by the Chilliwack RCMP on the first two Sundays to educate and gain voluntary compliance, a very small number continue to hold in-person services in direct contravention of the public health order.”

More to come.