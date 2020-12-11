ICBC Insurance Renewals to go Online May 2022

Victoria – British Columbians will have the additional convenience of being able to renew their ICBC auto insurance online starting in May 2022.

When ICBC’s online insurance model launches, customers will be able to renew personal insurance and get temporary operation permits, with some restrictions. More products are expected to be made available in the future.

The regulatory and technical work required for these online services will take place over the coming year. This includes consultations to ensure B.C.’s broker community is ready for the forthcoming changes and the development of regulations that are needed related to the licence plate decal requirement. Decal-related consultations are underway with stakeholders, including brokers, police agencies and road safety partners, and a decision on the future of the decal requirement is expected in 2021.

ICBC’s Enhanced Care coverage: http://icbc.com/2021