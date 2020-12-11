Abbotsford Aging Well, Planning Well Initiative Launch

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Division of Family Practice, the City of Abbotsford, and multiple partners are delighted to announce the launch of the collaborative Aging Well, Planning Well initiative for seniors.



Aging Well, Planning Well is a magazine and a website with “made in Abbotsford” articles and videos on health, finances, life planning and healthy living tips. Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod from Canada’s BodyBreak contributed an article on the importance of exercise, and a video with fun exercise tips that one can do indoors, made especially for this initiative.



The website www.agewellplanwell.ca showcases videos made from local professionals including family doctors, a pharmacist, a dietitian, and local community and health leaders.