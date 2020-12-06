Fraser Health Declares COVID Outbreaks including Chilliwack Care Homes and Valley Mink Farm

Fraser Valley/Surrey – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Hawthorne Seniors Care Community (assisted living), Sunset Manor and Valleyhaven Care Home. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

Hawthorne Seniors Care Community in Port Coquitlam is an assisted living facility that is owned and operated by the Port Coquitlam Senior Citizens’ Housing Society. Sunset Manor is an assisted living facility in Chilliwack that is owned and operated by Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack. Valleyhaven Care Home is a long term care facility in Chilliwack that is owned and operated by Kaigo Senior Living Group.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a mink farm in the Fraser Valley.

To date, eight people at the site have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health is screening employees, and case and contact management is ongoing. As with all individuals who test positive or are close contacts of individuals who test positive for COVID-19, the farm operators and affected staff are self-isolating. The site has been inspected by Fraser Health and WorkSafeBC and we continue to work with the site on their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Under the BC Animal Health Act, the mink farm has been ordered to restrict the transport of animals, products and goods from the farm. Animal welfare is being supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and testing of animals is underway. Enhanced measures are in place to ensure safety of animals and farm owners.

All employers in B.C., including mink farms, are required to implement COVID-19 Safety Plans. This plan includes a requirement to assess the risks to workers and implement measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace. WorkSafeBC’s Consultation & Education Services team is reaching out directly to other mink farms in B.C. to discuss requirements.

Fraser Health is working in partnership with the BC Ministry of Agriculture, BC Ministry of Health, WorkSafeBC and BC Centre for Disease Control to support the health of the farm operators and staff and address this outbreak.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.