As COVID Cancels Cultus Lake Christmas Lights – Saturday’s Christmas Spirit By The Lake Stroll Is A Go

Cultus Lake – It has been a tradition for years, but the latest gathering restrictions from Dr. Bonnie Henry, have shut down the Cultus lake Christmas Lights display for 2020. However, all day Saturday December 5, the Grab your Santa or Elf hat and wear it as you stroll around the Lake, add some Christmas cheer. All this part of Christmas Spirit by the Lake sponsored by Cultus Lake Community Association.

The following pictures were taken by Ted Sauriol of Retail Guidance.ca, a resident of Cultus Lake. These are from 2018.