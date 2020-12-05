Chilliwack Fire Respond to Possible Arson at Vacant Auto Repair Shop on Victoria

Chilliwack – Early Saruday morning (December 5th @03:00 AM) the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 46000 block of Victoria Ave.

Jake Sisko/Facebook

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4 & 6 and on arrival, witnessed smoke and flame coming from the roof system of a vacant automotive repair business.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contain the fire damage to the rear portion of the roof structure.

The interior of the building sustained minor fire and smoke damage.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire is believed to be deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca