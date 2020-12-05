BC COVID Restart Funding Update

Vancouver (BC Transit Business Media Release) – BC Transit is pleased to finalize the contribution agreements for additional COVID-19 funding with the Government of Canada and Province of BC.

“The funding from the Government of Canada and Province of BC will allow BC Transit and our local government partners to continue providing transportation services our customers can rely on despite the impacts of COVID-19,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thank you to our customers, employees and partners for their ongoing support of public transportation in British Columbia.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on BC Transit and our partners. The $86 million in funding for 2020/21 and 2021/22 will help cover the costs of:

Lost revenue at the fare box

Lost gas tax revenue for the Victoria Regional Transit System

Additional expenses to improve safety and comfort for BC Transit staff and customers

This additional funding will enable BC Transit to work with local governments to maintain targeted essential service levels in transit systems across the province, and prioritize affordability by limiting fare increases over the coming years. Stable, reliable and efficient transit services will be key contributors to economic recovery in communities across BC.

BC Transit has continued to follow the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC in response to COVID-19. Our response measures include:

Implementing a mandatory face covering policy

Enhanced cleaning of buses and facilities

Protective temporary vinyl panels or full driver doors installed for drivers on all buses

Capacity management to keep buses at a comfortable load

One way passenger flow entering through the front of the bus and exiting through the rear of the bus

The $86 million is part of a $1.08 billion funding package from the Government of Canada and Province of BC to support local governments and public transportation.

To find out more about the funding announcement, please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/23361

To find out more about BC Transit’s response to COVID-19, please visit: bctransit.com/covid19.