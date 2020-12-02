Four Major Curling Tourneys To Hub City – Calgary

Calgary – A condensed series of Curling Canada Season of Champions championship events will be scheduled for 2021 in a hub city, no-fans, safe environment, it was announced today.

Curling Canada aspires to hold the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Tim Hortons Brier, presented by AGI, the World Men’s Curling Championship and the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

Dates for the events will be announced later as Curling Canada works with local, provincial and national health authorities to set up the facility in a so-called bubble environment. As always, TSN and RDS, Curling Canada’s longtime broadcaster of Season of Champions events, will televise the championships.

The goal will be to hold events in a bubble environment in Calgary, using lessons learned from similar setups for the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association playoffs to keep athletes, officials and the host community safe and secure.

Curling Canada has received provisional approval for the hub city concept and health protocols from Alberta Health and is continuing to consult with the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will continue working closely with both agencies to ensure the health of athletes, officials and the host community.

The protocols will continue to evolve, in consultation with health authorities, and won’t be finalized until shortly before the beginning of the events.