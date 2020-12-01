District of Mission Wants Public Input into the Transportation Master Plan Update

Mission — Over the next 10-months, the District of Mission will create Mission Mobility 2050, a plan to address increasing pressures on the District’s transportation system by making recommendations to improve all modes of transportation, including walking, cycling, driving, and transit.

Feedback collected during this consultation will be used to inform the development of a draft plan in Phase 2. The draft plan will be reviewed, updated, and finalized in the summer of 2021 before being presented to Council in September 2021.

As part of this plan, the District launched an online consultation to collect input from residents, businesses, and community stakeholders about their current transportation experiences in Mission and to identify what their future priorities are for the community. The consultation also seeks to learn how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed personal transportation

patterns to inform a plan that can better respond to our new normal.

Mission Mobility 2050 will update the District’s current Transportation Master Plan to further align transportation with other master planning studies currently underway, the Province’s new Active Transportation Guide, and Mission’s neighbourhood land use plans.

Find out more about the project and get involved at engage.mission.ca/transportation-master- plan until January 8, 2021. Paper copies of the survey are available by contacting Municipal Hall at 604-820-3700 or info@mission.ca.