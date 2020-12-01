COVID-19 Recovery Programs to Support BC Farmers

Victoria – Two new programs, and increased support for a third one, will help improve food security and build a stronger economy following COVID-19. Funding for these and other agricultural programs was included in B.C.’s Stronger BC economic recovery plan.

“During COVID-19, we have seen the incredible importance of having a strong local food economy to put food on the table and keep people working,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

As part of making it easier to get a farm up and running, the new Small Farm Business Acceleration Pilot Program is offering funding up to $800,000 for business plan coaching for small and new farmers, as well as cost-shared funding for commercial farm infrastructure and equipment, to increase productivity and sales.

For this pilot, a small farm is defined as one with a total annual gross revenue of less than $60,000 in the last two years. The program funding will cover 50% to 75% of total approved project costs to a maximum of $17,500 for individual farm businesses.

To help growers increase the acreage planted with raspberry varieties that are ideal for B.C.’s climate and suitable for the fresh and individually quick-frozen raspberry markets, the B.C. government is investing $90,000 in a new Raspberry Replant Program. The program is cost shared with growers, which will result in a minimum of $162,000 of investments in the sector.

“On behalf of B.C. raspberries, I would like to thank Minister Popham and ministry staff for allocating funds toward a raspberry replant program in British Columbia,” said James Bergen, chair, Raspberry Industry Development Council. “It is my hope this program will aid in revitalizing the B.C. raspberry industry.”

Additionally, the Province is boosting the Beneficial Management Practices Program, which supports farmers in taking steps to better protect the air, land and water, and aligns with government’s CleanBC climate goals.

The Province is investing an additional $800,000 into this program, both this year and next.

Projects funded by this plan may:

improve air quality and reduce emissions;

improve land and water quality, and enhance or protect biodiversity;

improve nutrient management (fertilizer use);

achieve more efficient agricultural waste management; and

result in more efficient irrigation water management.

To be eligible, farms must have a complete environmental farm plan, and approved projects will address topics identified in these plans.

