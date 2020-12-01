AbbyPD Investigating Harris Road Hit & Run – Female Pedestrian Recovering

Abbotsford – On Monday November 30th at 5:15 pm, Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Harris Road and Riverside Street. An unknown vehicle struck a 20-year-old Abbotsford resident who was walking on the roadside, causing her to be knocked into a ditch. The suspect vehicle is believed to have been last seen traveling northbound on Riverside Street.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service, where she received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released and recovering at home with her family.

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and police investigators closed the roads in this area for most of the evening. This area was re-opened at 8:10 pm.

Police are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage to help identify the driver and vehicle involved in this hit-and-run. While the description of the suspect vehicle is limited, police believe that the vehicle will have substantial damage to the windshield and passenger side view mirror.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, has dashcam or CCTV or any information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.