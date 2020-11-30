Salvation Army Chilliwack – Registration for Christmas Hampers, Virtual Kettles

Chilliwack – The sound of the jingle bells from Salvation Army volunteers, sound a little different this year.

There are some Christmas Kettles near grocery and liquor stores, however, a virtual kettle option is available for giving.

Salvation Army

The community of Chilliwack has always been such a great support and click on this link to give – virtual kettle.

Registration for the annual Christmas Hampers is underway until December 12. You have to register in person at the Care and Share Centre on Yale Road: