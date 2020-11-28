Todd Richard’s “Stick on the Ice” Up For Several BCCMA Awards, Sunday November 29 – 7PM On Line (VIDEO)

Harrison – Well that WAS the way to start the Thanksgiving Long Weekend.

A slew of BCCMA nominations on the final ballot for Harrison’s Todd Richard and the inspirational song “Stick on the Ice”, were announced on the Canadian Turkey Day weekend and now comes the potential hardware.

The actual award ceremony date is Sunday November 29, 7PM on the BCCMA Facebook page.

Socan Songwriters- Stick On the Ice Co-writers- Doug FolkinsAnthony Fiddler

Video of the Year- Stick On the Ice Barrett Creek Multimedia

Video Director of Year Ben Lum & Quinn Patterson

Don Adams Industry Supporter

Todd Richard on social media:

Well holy smokes I’m pouring myself a strong rocket and sending Congrats & Clinks” to BCCMA nominees and the biggest thank you for these incredible final ballot nominations I’m smiling up to heaven right now and probably gonna be having a talk with my Dad later.And the Don Adams Industry Supporter is very humbling as I reflect on Don and how much he did for BC Country Music.