Op/Ed – Canadian Taxpayers Federation – Horgan’s enlarged cabinet disrespects taxpayers

Vancouver (Kris Sims – Canadian Taxpayers Federation) – The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is opposing Premier John Horgan’s move to increase the size of his cabinet while British Columbians tighten their belts.

“It’s disappointing to see the premier had a chance to show leadership by trimming cabinet and saving taxpayers money, but instead he made cabinet even bigger,” said Kris Sims, B.C. Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “Many people have lost their jobs, lost their businesses or had their salaries reduced, so when the premier adds more ministers and expense it shows we are certainly not all in this together.”

Before the election, the province had 22 cabinet ministers and eight parliamentary secretaries.

After Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony, there are now 24 cabinet ministers and 13 parliamentary secretaries.

B.C. cabinet ministers are currently paid a salary of more than $166,000, plus living allowances.

“If Horgan had cut the size and cost of his government, he would have shown solidarity with struggling taxpayers and he could have inspired similar moves from politicians across the country,” said Sims.

Cabinet ministers in British Columbia who are in office for more than six years are eligible for very generous pensions at age 65, with many collecting more than $70,000 per year upon retirement.