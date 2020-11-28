Cambree Lovesy Up For BCCMA Emerging Artist Award – Sunday November 29 – 7PM On Line (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Cambree Lovesy has had a dream come true year while 2020 was deep into COVID. She has been nominated for the BC Country Music Association Ray McAuley Emerging Artist award.

The actual award ceremony will be 7PM Sunday November 29, on line on the BCCMA Facebook page.

Lovesy thanked her fans on social media:

Well this is cause to celebrate with a glass of wine on tonight’s livestream!! Thank you so much BC Country Music Association for including me as an official nominee for the Ray McAuley Emerging Artist award this year. Sending virtual hugs to my fellow BCCMA nominees!

Photo: Luke Pardy Photography.

Luke Pardy Photography

