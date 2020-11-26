New BC Cabinet – Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter Now Secretary – Accessibility

Victoria – As Premier John Horgan swears in his new cabinet, rookie Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter, has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary – Accessibility. The former Chilliwack School Board Chair was rumoured to possibly be working under Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside who replaces Rob Fleming.
Flemming moves to Transportation and Infrastructure.
Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon will sit on the back bench.
The new cabinet includes 20 ministers and four ministers of state. Gender representation remains balanced. The cabinet will be supported in its work by 13 parliamentary secretaries, with portfolios including Rural Development, Anti-Racism, and Technology and Innovation.
The cabinet and parliamentary secretaries are as follows:
Premier: John Horgan
Attorney General (and Minister Responsible For Housing): David Eby
- Parliamentary Secretary – Anti-Racism Initiatives: Rachna Singh
Advanced Education and Skills Training: Anne Kang
- Parliamentary Secretary – Skills Training: Andrew Mercier
Agriculture, Food and Fisheries: Lana Popham
- Parliamentary Secretary – Fisheries and Aquaculture: Fin Donnelly
Citizens’ Services: Lisa Beare
Children and Family Development: Mitzi Dean
- Minister of State for Child Care: Katrina Chen
Education: Jennifer Whiteside
Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (and Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps of British Columbia): Bruce Ralston
Environment and Climate Change Strategy (and Minister Responsible for Translink): George Heyman
- Parliamentary Secretary – Environment: Kelly Greene
Finance: Selina Robinson
- Parliamentary Secretary – Gender Equity: Grace Lore
Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development: Katrine Conroy
- Minister of State for Lands, Natural Resource Operations: Nathan Cullen
- Parliamentary Secretary – Rural Development: Roly Russell
Health (and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs): Adrian Dix
- Parliamentary Secretary – Seniors Services and Long Term Care: Mable Elmore
Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Murray Rankin
Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation: Ravi Kahlon
- Minister of State for Trade: George Chow
- Parliamentary Secretary – Technology and Innovation: Brenda Bailey
Labour: Harry Bains
- Parliamentary Secretary – New Economy: Adam Walker
Mental Health and Addictions: Sheila Malcolmson
Municipal Affairs: Josie Osborne
Public Safety and Solicitor General: Mike Farnworth
- Parliamentary Secretary – Emergency Preparedness: Jennifer Rice
Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Nicholas Simons
- Parliamentary Secretary – Community Development and Non-Profits: Niki Sharma
- Parliamentary Secretary – Accessibility: Dan Coulter
Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Melanie Mark
- Parliamentary Secretary – Arts and Film: Bob D’Eith
Transportation and Infrastructure: Rob Fleming
- Minister of State for Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma
