BCHL/Chiefs/Eagles/Rivermen Delay Start of Regular Season – Again, Exhibition Season Cancelled

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – In accordance with the BCHL COVID-19 Safety Plan, approved by the Board of Governors, the League will adhere to Provincial Health Office (PHO) orders and schedule no games between now and midnight on December 7.

The result of this decision, recommended by the BCHL Return to Play Task Force, will push the regular season start date of December 2 to December 8 to accommodate the new orders against team travel.

It also means that the remainder of the exhibition schedule has been cancelled.

“If the PHO extends their current restrictions beyond Dec. 7, we have the option of moving the start date to after the holidays, but it is our intention to begin play once the current order expires”, said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “Our objective from the beginning, when we worked out our COVID-19 Safety Plan with the PHO, was to allow our players to have a season, but we want to make sure it is under the safest conditions possible.”

“Should the season start be delayed past Dec. 8, the players that choose to go home for the holidays will be required to adhere to travel guidelines, including going into isolation for 14 days prior to joining their team,” said league Executive Director Steven Cocker.

A revised regular-season schedule will be released in the coming weeks for a December 8 start.