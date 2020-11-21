TWU Virtual Theatre – W.R.O.L – Dark Comedy Premieres Online December 1

Langley – How intriguing and spooky it is when a play mirrors reality. “With the climate crisis, racial unrest,and a worldwide pandemic all shaping our lives, this story could not be more relevant,” said Angela Konrad, theatre professor and director of Trinity Western University’s current play—W.R.O.L. (Without Rule of Law), a darkly comic coming-of-age story and a surprisingly apt choice for this season.

Konraddirects for Vancouver’s Pacific Theatre,and she is the founding artistic director of Vancouver’s Dark Glass Theatre.“This play is absolutely perfect for such a time as this,” Konrad said.

Streaming Dec. 1–13, 2020, the play’s new COVID-friendly format lets audiences enjoy it from the comfort of their home.The opening show premieres Dec. 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets are now available at www.twu.ca/theatre.

Written by Canadian playwright Michaela Jeffery, W.R.O.L.. first premiered in fall 2019.

W.R.O.L. delights audiences with a tale about strength and survival—led by the imagination and grit of four female tweens.