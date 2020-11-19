BC Transit – RFP for Low Carbon/Electric Construction of Buses

Vancouver – BC Transit is proceeding with the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for our first 10 battery electric heavy-duty buses. Heavy-duty buses are the regular 40’ transit buses you see in communities across the province.

BC Transit provides bus service for the Fraser Valley.

The RFP will allow BC Transit the option of purchasing more heavy-duty battery electric buses, along with the associated infrastructure, from the successful proponents to support the replacement and expansion of the heavy duty fleet.

The procurement of these 10 battery electric buses will help us on our path to:

Exceed the Province of BC’s greenhouse gas reduction targets;

Never buying further diesel heavy-duty buses;

Buying only zero-emission buses in all fleet classifications after 2028; and

Having a fully zero-emission provincial fleet by 2040.

BC Transit is anticipating the first 10 battery electric buses to be in Victoria as of the summer of 2022.

More details about the outcome of the RFP will be available in 2021 once the process concludes.

The 10 battery electric buses are funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of BC, and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission.

For more information on BC Transit’s Low Carbon Fleet program and transition to zero emission vehicles, please visit bctransit.com/low-carbon-fleet-program