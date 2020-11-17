Fraser Health’s CEO Statement on COVID Cases/Staffing Shortage at Abbotsford Christian School

Abbotsford – The President and CEO of Fraser Health, Dr. Victoria Lee, released a statement on social media on the COVID case reported at Abbotsford Christian School:

Fraser Health is working closely w/ Abbotsford Christian School, a private school in Abbotsford, to manage an exposure of COVID-19 at the middle school. The School has advised @Fraserhealth that they will functionally close for a 2-wk period due to staffing challenges. — Dr. Victoria Lee (@DrVictoriaLeeFH) November 17, 2020

Six COVID-19-positive cases have been identified at the middle school. As a precautionary measure to respond to this exposure, Abbotsford Christian School has advised Fraser Health that they will functionally close the middle school for a two-week period due to the staffing challenges presented by the exposure.

In a school environment, if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Fraser Health Public Health follows a rigorous protocol:

Contact tracing is initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with in order to advise for self-monitoring or isolation.

Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community.

For more information about COVID-19 school exposures in the Fraser Health region, please visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.