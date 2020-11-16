Kent Celebration 125 with the second part of Two-part Podcast with Longtime Agassiz Resident Ted Westlin Jr. (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn November 16, 2020

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Celebration 125 with the second part of our two-part podcast with longtime Agassiz, BC resident Ted Westlin Jr. From golfing to politics and more. Thanks for your support of this non-profit project.

