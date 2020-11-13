Happy Early Christmas For Chilliwack Lotto Winner – $212K!

Fraser Valley – Sylvia Mielke of Chilliwack was happily surprised after checking her Lotto Max ticket on her BCLC Lotto! App to find out she was $212,628.40 richer from the October 16, 2020 draw.

Mielke purchased the ticket from Safeway on Luckakuck Way and was at home when she found out she was a winner.

“I was really surprised and shocked when I saw the amount come up, she recalled. “I didn’t think it was real!”

The first person Mielke shared her amazing news with was her husband, who was equally excited.

The long-time lottery player has no concrete plans for her winnings, but is considering doing something special to celebrate around Christmas.