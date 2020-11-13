Fraser Health ID’s A Possible Public COVID-19 Exposure in Hope – Slumber Lodge Motel + Abbotsford Eatery, Temple

Hope/Abbotsford – Fraser Health identified a possible public COVID-19 exposure in #Hope. Public Health recommends self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19, if you were at Slumber Lodge Motel on the dates/times listed here: http://ow.ly/OkRh50Ckp22

If you were in attendance at any of these locations during these times, public health recommends you self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, chills, cough or worsening of chronic cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting and/or muscle aches.

If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, however mild, please use the B.C. COVID-19 Self Assessment Tool, call 8-1-1, seek testing and then self-isolate

Hope Slumber Lodge Motel 250 Fort St. November 7, 8 and 9, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on November 7 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on November 8 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on November 9 Abbotsford Gurdwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Sikh Society 31631 S Fraser Way October 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 2020 November 3, 4, 5, 6, 2020 4:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. each day Abbotsford Bow & Stern 2551 Montrose Ave. October 29, 30, 31 and November 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on October 29 3:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on October 30 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on October 31 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on November 1