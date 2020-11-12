Chiefs Forward Ray Fust Commits to Nebraska Omaha, Milburn Commits to Lake Superior State

Chilliwack/Omaha – “Omaha Omaha” .. OK it’s a Payton Manning football reference and we are talking hockey.

The Chilliwack Chiefs announce two NCAA commitments this week. Ray Fust, a 2002-born Swiss-Canadian has made the decision to commit to NCAA Division 1 Nebraska-Omaha. Fust, a 6’3” 190 lb forward who played at Northwood School last season has been impressive during the start of his BCHL career in Chilliwack.

“I just fell in love with the city, the school, the rink, and most importantly the coaches.” Said Fust. “Omaha is a top organization that is giving me a great opportunity to develop on and off the ice. It gave me a feeling of home right away that just made me realize it was the right decision.”

“Ray is a player with great intangibles, and a fantastic attitude towards the game.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “His habits are very strong, and he approaches each day like a pro. We are all very happy for him and look forward to continuing the development of his game.”

The Chilliwack Chiefs are thrilled to announce that 2001-born forward Connor Milburn has secured his NCAA future with a commitment to the Lake Superior State Lakers. Milburn, a 6’3” centre from Kamloops, BC has really improved his 200-foot game and his explosiveness since his rookie year last season. He is counted on in many areas of the Chiefs game, including the penalty kill, important face-offs, and match-ups against opponents’ top lines.

“We are all very proud of Connor earning himself a division 1 scholarship to Lake Superior State. He has worked himself into being a very important part of our lineup. He does a lot of the little things that allow your team to succeed in all three zones.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

“Connor is a quiet leader that has a great attitude towards the game and his teammates, we couldn’t be more proud.” When asked about becoming a Laker, Milburn spoke to the fit being integral in his decision-making process. “I am super excited to be a part of a program as great as theirs. They’ve got great facilities where I feel I will be able to keep expanding my game and their style of play suits mine extremely well.