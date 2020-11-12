APD Searching For Robbery Suspect Jason Bryant

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police are looking for 45-year-old Jason BRYANT, who has outstanding arrest warrants for:

APD/Jason Roger Bryant

Robbery

Attempt robbery

Disguise with intent X 2

Use imitation firearm X2

These charges are in relation to a gas station robbery from January 2020. During this robbery BRYANT entered a gas station with his face covered, presented a handgun (later found to be imitation), and demanded cash and cigarettes, and he also stole the gas station employee’s cell phone.

BRYANT is described as standing 5’10” tall and weighing 189 lbs. He has blue eyes and red hair (also balding). BRYANT frequents Abbotsford and Mission, has numerous tattoos and walks with a distinct hunched posture.

If you have information about Jason BRYANT or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 9-1-1 or 604-859-5225. DO NOT approach BRYANT.