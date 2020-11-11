Chilliwack Healthier Community – Virtual Networking Event on Addictions – Tuesday November 24

Fraser Valley – Registration is now open for CHC’s first VIRTUAL Information and Networking Event Tuesday November 24, 2020 – Addictions
We need you to register for this event – only registrants will receive the ZOOM link.Chilliwack Healthier Community Virtual Information and Networking Event
National Addictions Awareness Week
Tuesday November 24, 2020, 10:30am – 12:30pm
PROGRAM:
10:30am Welcome words, Zoom tech overview
10:35am Opening Comments – Sarah Agnew, Senior Support Staff, RainCity Housing and founder of the Chilliwack OPS (Overdose Prevention Site)
10:40am Networking Exercise
10:50am Presentations
1. Overdose Crisis – Lianne Radmore Harm Reduction Coordinator, Fraser East, Fraser Health
2. Findings from the Fraser East Overdose Response Study – Amy Salmon, Scientist and Program Head: Knowledge Translation, Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences, Clinical Associate Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health
3. East Fraser Pain Collaborative – substance mis-use prevention – Dr. Aseem Grover,Physician, East Fraser Pain Collaborative and Brenda Poulton, FH Clinical Lead Pain/Community Pain Program, Fraser Health
4. Behavioral Addictions – Child Proofing Porn – Hunter Larocque, Practicum Student CYHC, Ministry of Child and Family Development
5. Breaking Barriers Project – Ron van Wyk, Consultant, AnRon Consulting
Community Action Team (CAT) Microgrant Projects
6.1. Overview of Projects funded by CAT Microgrants – Diane Janzen, Executive Director, Chilliwack Community Services
6.2. Local Love Youth Mental Wellness – Trail-Building Project – Andrea Dykshoorn, Community Engagement Specialist, Fraser Valley, United Way of the Lower Mainland
6.3. Á:ylexw tel Th’á:lá (Calling of the Heart) – Reframing the Overdose Crisis with an Indigenous Lens – Stó:lō Service Agency Mini Documentary – Jade Black, Transfer Agreement Project Coordinator, Stó:lō Service Agency and Christie Weightman, Overdose Prevention Education Network (OPEN), Stó:lō Service Agency
