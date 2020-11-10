Surrey City Orchestra Produces On Line Remembrance Day Ceremony (VIDEO)

Surrey – The ongoing pandemic has put a hold on live events, and with this being the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, the Surrey City Orchestra wanted to produce a free concert that follows the traditional Remembrance Day service.

The full performance is available at www.surreycityorchestra.org

32 professional musicians from Surrey took part in creating this concert where they were broken down into three groups, string orchestra, concert band, and a jazz band, and recorded in person while remaining socially distant. The concert begins at the start of the war with the string section playing solemn music, followed by readings from service members, moving to the concert band playing military marches and finishing up celebrating the end of the war with 1940’s jazz dance music. The performance is accompanied by archival images and film.

Concert breakdown: