Show Support for Veterans on Remembrance Day – Free Poppies from Sardis Panago Pizza – November 10 & 11

Chilliwack – Over two thousand years ago, Herodotus, wrote, “In peace, sons bury their fathers; in war, fathers bury their sons.” Today, we are gathered together as one, to bury someone’s son. The only certainty about him is that he was young. If death is a debt we all must pay, he paid before he owed it.”

This Tuesday November 10th and Wednesday November11th 2020 pick up your FREE POPPY at the Panago Sardis Store.

