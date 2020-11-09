Mission RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Daniel Halak

Posted By: Don Lehn November 9, 2020

Mission – Mission RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing person Daniel Halak.

Halak was last seen on November 2, 2020 in Mission.

He is described as:    

  Caucasian male;    

168cm tall, 86kg;    

Grey hair and brown eyes;    

Wears glasses.  

Halak is believed to be in his green 1998 Chevy Blazer with BC license plate JW213W.  

Missing person to locate - Daniel Halak and his 1998 green Chevrolet Blazer

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of HALAK, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-711 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.  

