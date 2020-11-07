On The Way 3rd Annual Coho Derby – A Sucess – Even COVID Couldn’t Stop The Anglers (VIDEO)

Chilliwack Lake Road – On The Way grocery store and fishing tackle shop is a favorite for anglers and has been for years.

Yes it IS ON THE WAY to Chilliwack Lake, tons of fishing and not far from Tractorgrease pub and music venue.

Despite COVID, nothing was going to stop anglers from having some fun with the 3rd annual Coho Fishing Derby.

65 anglers took part in the derby.

Ben Warner won first prize for the biggest fish at 11.13 pounds.

Lorne and Mary Grove, the owners of On The Way spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn.

The complete list of winners and sponsors can be found on the Facebook page, here.

Ben Warner – Biggest Fish Winner