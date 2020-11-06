Public Consultation on 2021 District of Mission Budget Launched

Mission – The public is invited to give their feedback on the proposed 2021 budget before it’s further discussed and adopted by Council in early January.

Each year the District’s Financial Plan is updated to ensure it aligns with community priorities as Mission moves into the future.

The proposed budget includes an overall average 2.24% property tax and utility increase, which will have an impact of $78.51 increase on the average assessed home including property tax and utility fees and levies:

• Property tax, increase of 3.6%

• Water user fees, increase of 0.75%

• Sewer user fees, increase of 1.2%

• Drainage levy, increase of 5.54%

• Curbside collection fees for refuse and recycling collections, decrease of 4.7%.

Adoption of the 2021-2025 Financial Plan Bylaw is slated for early January 2021.