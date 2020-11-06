BC Transit Unveils “Transit” Mobility App

Fraser Valley – To improve the transit experience for customers, BC Transit announced Transit as the endorsed mobility app.

Transit is available for use in 18 BC Transit systems. Transit utilizes real-time technology on buses in seven communities, in addition to crowd-sourcing through the app, to provide trip information to customers.

Users can easily navigate the region, aided by accurate real-time bus ETAs, trip planning, step-by-step navigation, and crowdsourced real-time information with Transit’s GO feature.

BC Transit will also receive anonymized usage data to improve planning processes and customizations to better serve the public, such as the ability to send important information directly to riders via Transit’s home screen.

For more details about Transit, our endorsed mobility app, as well as all of our trip planning options, please visit bctransit.com/trip-planning.

Systems offering Transit: