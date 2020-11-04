Chilliwack Academy of Music – Registration is OPEN for the 2020-2021 Season

Chilliwack – Registration for the Chilliwack Academy of Music is OPEN for the 2020-2021 season!

Delivery of in-person programs will at all times be contingent on the advice of public health officials and subject to change during the course of the academic year.

Whenever possible, students in program areas transitioning to in-person delivery will be provided with online contingency documentation upon registration, providing details on how the course will adapt in the event of a future building closure caused by a subsequent wave of the virus or other inhibiting factors.

Students enrolled in programs that have transitioned to in-person delivery are encouraged to stay at home and continue remote learning if they wish to do so.

Please communicate with your teacher about options for continuing online.

All staff, faculty, students, parents, and families are reminded to stay at home if they are experiencing cold, flu, and/or COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone under the direction of the provincial health officer to self-isolate must follow those instructions.

To register, please contact Pam at info@chilliwackmusic.com or 604-858-7336.