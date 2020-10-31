Chilliwack School Board – Board Elections On Line – Friday October 30 – Reischelt New Board Chair (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board – Board Elections were on line – Friday October 30.

This was to elect a Board Chair, Vice Chair, BCPSEA Representative and Alternate, and BCSTA Provincial Councilor Representative and Alternate.

Pending a change in the results of the recent Provincial Election results, Current Board Chair Dan Coulter will become Chilliwack MLA therefore, his seat had to be filled.

Willow Reichelt, SD33 School Trustee is the new Board Chair. She defeated Heather Maahs.

Jared Mumford was elected Vice Chair and BCPSEA Provincial Council.

David Swankey elected to BCSTA Provincial Council.

NOTE – The Special Regular Board Meeting: Elections Agenda Package was posted on the school district website:

https://sd33.bc.ca/2020-2021

From the Facebook page – Willow Reichelt, SD33 School Trustee

Thank you to my fellow trustees for electing me Chair of the Chilliwack Board of Education. I will work very hard to make sure this board functions in a respectful and engaged manner and continues to focus on our important work. I’m particularly excited about completing our Policy Review and our new Strategic Plan.Congratulations to Jared Mumford on being elected Vice Chair. I think we will make a great team. Congratulations on your election to BCPSEA Provincial Council as well.Congratulations to David Swankey on being elected to BCSTA Provincial Council. Thank you for your hard work over the past year as Vice Chair. I appreciate you supporting me by declining the nomination for Chair. My goal is to never make you regret that decision!Thank you to Dan Coulter for your two years serving as Board Chair. You have navigated some trying times, and we were very lucky to have you leading us. Good luck in your new role as MLA.